Manchester City beat Manchester United on penalties after 1-1 draw to win Community Shield







Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Manchester City football club of England defeated Manchester United on penalty shootout to win the 2024 Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 10.

This is the first time Manchester City will be winning the Community Shield since 2019, ending a run of three straight defeats (2021, 2022, 2023) while Manchester United remain the only side to have lost the Community Shield in four consecutive years.

Alejandro Garnacho gave United the lead with eight minutes left but Bernardo Silva equalised in the 89th minute to force the game into penalties.

After the first set of penalties ended 4-4, Silva saw his effort saved by Andre Onana while Jadon Sancho and Johnny Evans missed for United.

Manuel Akanji then stepped up to convert his kick and give Pep Guardiola’s men the shield, a big boost ahead of the premier league season which starts next weekend