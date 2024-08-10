Good news for RAILA ODINGA as Somalia's candidate for the AUC job endorses him - BABA is the next AUC Chairperson.





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now steps away from becoming African Union Chairperson after the Somali candidate for the post withdrew her bid and endorsed him.

In a statement on Friday, Raila Odinga, who met former Somalia Foreign Affairs Minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam, said she decided to withdraw her bid and endorse him for the top continental job.

“Glad to have discussed key issues regarding our continent with Fawzia Yusuf Adam, former Somalia Foreign Affairs Minister.

"Grateful for her support in my bid for AUC Chair. Wishing her all the best as she continues to champion Africa’s progress,” Raila said.

Fawzia was among the individuals who had expressed interest in vying for the AUC chairperson position.

However, the former Somalia Foreign Minister dropped out of the race and was not among the candidates who submitted their bids before the deadline on August 6.

Odinga is set to face Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar.

Kenya formally submitted the requisite documentation for Odinga on Monday, July 29 to the Dean of Eastern Region, Dharmraj Busgeeth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST