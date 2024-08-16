Two men nabbed by detectives transporting bhang worth Ksh 4.8 million jailed for 24 years and fined Ksh 50 million each (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 16, 2024 - After a gripping year-long trial at the JKIA law courts, two notorious traffickers have been handed a hefty 24-year prison sentence for trafficking narcotics worth over Sh4 million.

Hussein Otita Wakhayanga and Daniel Gor John were nabbed on May 22, 2023, along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway in the Flyover area.

Their white Toyota Passo (KCS 679P) was intercepted by officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU). A meticulous search revealed seven sacks and eight packages brimming with dry plant material suspected to be narcotics.

The suspects, along with the seized substances and vehicle, were whisked away to DCI headquarters, where the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) took the reins.

Analysis confirmed the material was cannabis sativa, tipping the scales at 161.75 kg with an estimated street value of Sh4,852,500.

On May 29, 2023, the suspects were arraigned before the JKIA law courts. Six witnesses took the stand, leading to the conviction of the accused.

They were slapped with a 24-year prison sentence and fined fifty million each, with an additional one-year sentence if the fine is not paid.

This case underscores the DCI’s unwavering commitment to combating narcotics trafficking. The public is urged to steer clear of such illegal activities, as offenders will face the full force of the law.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.