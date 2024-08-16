Age has caught up with RAILA ODINGA and he has started behaving like JOE BIDEN - Watch this video





Friday, August 16, 2024 - ODM leader Raila Odinga could be facing challenges associated with old age after celebrating his 79th birthday earlier this year.

Unlike the previous years when Raila was energetic and appeared in public charged up, the latest video shared on the X platform proves that age is taking a toll on him.

He has to be guided by his handlers on where to go and who to greet.

The video comes at a time when Raila is campaigning for the African Union Chairmanship.

Some people doubt whether Raila will perform his duties at AU effectively due to his advanced age.

If this video is anything to go by, ‘Baba’ should just retire in peace.

Watch the video.

Baba has started showing Joe Biden's mannerisms. He has to be guided where to go and who to greet pic.twitter.com/EEPsBfBnAN — Masaku (@masaku_) August 15, 2024

