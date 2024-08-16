Did RUTO ask GACHAGUA for a bribe to confer Nyeri city status like Eldoret? See what he told him yesterday?





Friday, August 16, 2024 - President William Ruto left Kenyans talking after he indirectly hinted that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua might need to offer something in return before he could declare Nyeri Town a city, similar to how Eldoret recently gained its city status.

This is after he told Gachagua that he would give Nyeri Town city status if he talked to him nicely, which to many means bribe.

According to Ruto, just like him, Gachagua also deserves a city in his so-called village, and he would give him one.

“Ukiongelesha vizuri ninaweza kukupanga na city pia ya kule Nyeri sindio? Si huyu jamaa nimupange na city pia? Ruto posed while addressing Uasin Gishu locals in Eldoret City.

This was after DP Gachagua said the President would now be having a city at his home while he on the other hand will be going back to the village.

"You are from Nairobi City, and now you have a city at home. You are ahead like a shirt pocket. But the president has left me in the dark, so when I leave Nairobi City, I go to the village.

"But I say it's okay, I will also get a city one day,” said Gachagua.

Ruto conferred Eldoret Municipality with city status in an event held at the Eldoret Sports Club.

The ceremony took place after Eldoret met the threshold to be a city under The Urban Areas and Cities Act, of 2011, and was approved by the Senate.

Eldoret is now the country’s fifth city after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru.

