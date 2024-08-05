Two men arrested trying to bribe DCI officers to secure the release of human trafficking victims held at Isinya Police Station (PHOTOs).





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Two men found themselves in hot soup after attempting to bribe officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit domiciled at the DCI headquarters with Sh50,000.

According to a statement by DCI, the suspects, Jama Hirbo and Tasu Hirbo, were caught red-handed in the Huruma area of Nairobi County, trying to grease the palms of the officers to secure the release of human trafficking victims held at Isinya Police Station in Kajiado County.



The suspects were swiftly escorted to Muthaiga Police Station for further processing, with the bribe money seized as an exhibit.













