GACHAGUA asks President RUTO and his sycophants to respect former President UHURU KENYATTA - LOOK!





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent a message to President William Ruto’s close lieutenants, who have frequently blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for everything wrong within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Since the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government captured power in 2022, some of Ruto's allies are still blaming Uhuru for the ills bedeviling the country.

However, in a joint interview on Sunday, August 4, Gachagu said the current administration cannot continue blaming Uhuru for the state of the economy yet they've been in power for two years.

"Let President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family be respected.

"I have decided that I will be his defender moving forward.

"He did a lot for this country and even after we shamed him, he came to Kasarani and handed over power in broad daylight.

"We had been saying he ruined the economy but we have been in power for two years now, let us tell Kenyans something different, look at the mess we have in Nairobi yet Uhuru left it in a very good state under NMS," Gachagua said.

Surprisingly, in the run-up to the 2022 general election, Gachagua was among those in the UDA party leading the attacks against Uhuru.

“Pack your belongings and go so that the state lodge can be occupied by Deputy President William Ruto after August 9,” Gachagua said in July 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST