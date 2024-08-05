Listen to a prison officer speaking at Amerix’s X Space - They are going through a lot! The fear is gone (VIDEO).





Monday, August 5, 2024 - A disgruntled prison officer joined Amerix’s X space on Sunday and aired the plight of his fellow officers, who are suffering in silence.

Despite President William Ruto's salary increases for all police officers, prison officers have yet to receive a salary increment.

Their bosses reportedly hold the money and use it to run their errands.

The officer also said that they live in deplorable conditions in camps.

“We live like refugees in camps. The houses are leaking but our bosses live in better houses,” he lamented.

The watch towers in prisons are also in a deplorable state, including the ones in Kamiti.

“The watch towers have bedbugs. Some of them leak inside when it rains and an officer is not allowed to come out.

"If you come out, you are prosecuted,” he added.

Listen to him speak.

Listen to a prison officer speaking at Amerix X Space! They are going through a lot! The fear is gone!#NaneNane #NaneNaneMarch pic.twitter.com/rlNmVOJURD — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) August 4, 2024

