Two Luo men arrested ferrying bhang worth over Ksh 13 million in a Toyota Noah (PHOTOs).





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - In the relentless war against trafficking in narcotics, a joint operation by detectives from Moi International Airport and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Mombasa led to the arrest of two traffickers and the seizure of cannabis worth over Sh13 million.

Based on a tip-off from the public, authorities organized a stakeout at the Mariakani weighbridge where they intercepted a silver Toyota Noah KBQ 605K driven by Crispin Oduor Owino and his co-driver Caleb Otieno Agolo.

Inside the vehicle, the officers discovered a hoard of sixteen sacks and two hundred twenty-six large sticks of Cannabis Sativa.

Additional searching unearthed a number plate KBW 664P that had been hidden under the driver's seat.

The suspects and the seized narcotics were escorted to the Moi International Airport Police Station for further investigation, where the recovered substances were analyzed by the government chemist and confirmed to be Cannabis Sativa weighing 456 kilograms, valued at Sh13,680,000.

The suspects are lawfully detained for processing pending arraignment, while the seized narcotics and motor vehicle are held as exhibits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its mission to clamp down on narcotics trafficking in the county.

