City slay queen robbed of iPhone 15 Pro Max by a UDA politician who was exposed for working with murder suspect JOHN MATARA to lure ladies for paid ‘fun’ before robbing them (PHOTOs and VIDEO)

Saturday, August 17, 2024 - A lady was reportedly robbed of an iPhone 15 Pro Max by Titus Mutia, who vied for an MCA seat on a UDA ticket during the 2022 elections.
Titus
was exposed by NTV for working in cahoots with murder suspect John Matara, who
killed pastor Kanyari’s sister.
Titus
reportedly lures beautiful ladies for dates and promises to pay them between
Ksh 15000- 20,000 before robbing them, a trick that his accomplice John Matara
had mastered.
The
victim took to her Titktok account and exposed the upcoming politician after he
robbed her.
Check
out her posts.
City slay queen robbed of iPhone 15 Pro Max by a UDA politician who was exposed for working with murder suspect JOHN MATARA to lure ladies for paid hookups before robbing them pic.twitter.com/xsmI0D1u7z— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 17, 2024
