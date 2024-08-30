Twin sisters aged three both drown in apartment complex pool in Texas







Friday, August 30, 2024 - Twin sisters have drowned in an apartment complex in Texas.

Police responded to the pool at the Ridgeview Apartments in Sherman, about 65 miles north of Dallas, on Wednesday, August 28, following a 911 call.

The three-year-old sisters, Elena Lalnun and Glory Ram, were found unconscious, underwater, by a maintenance worker who pulled them out, as reported by CBS News.

It's unclear who was watching the children at the time but police said their parents were on the property when they drowned.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation but are yet to name any suspects.





One of the sisters is said to have been pronounced dead at the scene. Reports suggest CPR was attempted on the other sibling, who was pronounced dead on arriving at the hospital.

Eyewitness Carrie Curry told DailyMail that she saw one of the girls floating and the other at the bottom of the pool. She said one of the two was wearing a pink blouse and diaper when pulled lifeless from the water.

She added that she was shocked that the toddlers were able to get inside the pool, which has a gate with a latch.

The Lungmili Post, a Myanmar newspaper based in Boise, Idaho, identified the girls and reported that their brother died earlier this year from an unspecified illness, citing a source close to their family.