MEGHAN MARKLE has ‘regrets about royal exit as her comments have backfired’ - Royal Expert claims

Friday, August 30, 2024 - A Royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle regrets the way her dramatic exit from the royal family went down four years ago.
The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry shut the
door of royal life in 2020 and decided to move to California, US in search of a
more 'private' life.
The pair have since engaged in headline-grabbing interviews
and book launches that have painted the UK royal family in a bad light and
ostracized them from the benefits of being UK Royalties.
“Meghan does regret certain
statements that she made,” royal expert and commentator Kinsey Schofield told
Fox News. “They weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several
of her comments have backfired.”
“She and Prince Harry deeply
regret the royal racist controversy. Meghan wanted the takeaway from their
Oprah interview to be about her mental health.”
“And I think Meghan regretted
sitting down with The Cut because she provided endless commentary for her
critics,” she added.
Meghan, 43, resides in a plush $14 million mansion in
Montecito, California with Harry and their two kids.
“I would describe Meghan’s
personal life in California as isolated but structured,” Schofield told the
outlet. “The qualifications to be her friend are no secret… she typically
gravitates towards people that can offer her something, contribute to her personal
goals.”
“She also requires trust and
privacy. Her friends' group is small. She is friendly with Montecito locals as
you never know someone’s connection or status. Everyone in Montecito has
accomplished something significant to be in a position to call it home,” she
continued.
Still, Schofield alleges that while the mom of two may
appear as though she’s buried the hatchet, the reality is different.
“Sightings of the couple are
rare and advances towards establishing [connections] with the Sussexes are
mostly rejected,” Schofield claimed.
“It is important to Meghan
that it appears she has moved on, and the drama is beneath her. But that is not
the reality.
“There is still a resentment
that fuels a lot of the work she has done over the last three and a half
years,” she added.
Schofield added that she doesn’t expect Markle to be
returning to Harry’s home soil anytime soon despite Harry making a surprise
appearance at his uncle’s funeral there this week.
“Harry and Meghan returning
to the UK without meeting with the royals or acknowledging them just reminds
the world of their estrangement,” she explained.
“It attracts hostile
headlines. I think there is a desire to win back that audience [in the UK], but
Harry recently said himself that he doesn’t feel safe enough bringing his wife
back to his home country.”
“If American Riviera Orchard
becomes a well-oiled machine and keeps Meghan busy, she will find joy in that
work,” she added.
