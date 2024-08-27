Trouble is allegedly brewing between Bishop KIENGEI’s alleged girlfriend DAMA and his wife JOY - See the post that DAMA wrote and later deleted.





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Jesus Compassion Ministry church matron and Bishop Kiengei’s alleged girlfriend, Dama, is trending after she reportedly made a post on Facebook attacking Kiengei’s wife, Joy.

Dama made the controversial post after Kiengei’s wife took to the pulpit to open up about her private marital affairs.

Dama felt that Joy was misusing the pulpit and took to social media to pour her heart out.

She later deleted the post which is now a subject of discussion on social media, with many people alleging that she was directly attacking Kiengei’s wife.

Here is the deleted post.

