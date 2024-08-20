Treasury CS JOHN MBADI now goes for the companies opposed to the draconian Eco Levy as he vows to impose it





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has tasked the multinationals to explain why they are opposed to the introduction of an eco levy.

In a statement, Mbadi noted that the eco levy was aimed at boosting responsible behaviour by manufacturers in preserving the environment.

He revealed that when the levy was introduced earlier this year, multinationals opposed the 10 percent imposition on imported goods, threatening to leave the country.

"They will tell us why they oppose us because you know, they are in business but we also have an interest as a country. This country is not a dumping place," Mbadi emphatically stated.

"We are saying that if you are injurious to the environment, then you must pay for helping make good the harm that you have caused."

The CS further assured the public that concerns raised by Gen Zs during the protests would be considered.

For instance, concerns about eco levy being applied to bread packaging and sanitary pads would be taken into account.

"In Eco Levy, we will target those areas that will not affect the common mwananchi (citizens)," he told the press.

"Eco levy has some meanings; we will just make sure that they are levied on those items which pollute the environment."

During the public participation process, the multinationals including a beverage maker argued that the eco levy would create a volatile environment.

That, in return, would lower investor trust in Kenya and affect their strategic planning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST