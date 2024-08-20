State House Spokesman HUSSEIN MOHAMED confirms RUTO is relaunching UHURU’s projects – Look!

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has addressed recent allegations surrounding the launch of the Metembe-Marani-Kegogi-Nyaore Road by President William Ruto during his visit to Kisii County.
The allegations, which have
sparked debate on social media, were prominently raised by Lawyer Morara
Kebaso, who accused local leaders of misleading the public about the project.
Kebaso, who has been actively
verifying government projects across the country, expressed his concerns
on social media, stating that local leaders were celebrating President Ruto for
launching projects by the former head of state.
"Abagusii leaders were busy simping and praising Ruto like a Lord.
"This is Metembe-Marani-Kegogi-Nyaore Road. Launched in 2016 by Uhuru, launched again juzi when Ruto came to Kisii.
"Those leaders should stop playing with our minds. Which development did the
president bring to Kisii? Tell us," Kebaso stated.
In response, Hussein
Mohamed provided a detailed explanation of the road's history and the
circumstances leading to its recent relaunch by Ruto.
According to Hussein, the 64.6
km road, which crisscrosses Kitutu Chache North and South constituencies in
Kisii County, was initially awarded on May 11, 2016, with construction
commencing on August 5, 2016, following its launch by then-President Uhuru
Kenyatta.
However, Hussein clarified
that the original contract was mutually terminated on May 16, 2023, due to the
contractor's non-performance.
By the time of termination, only
27 km of the road had been completed, despite the 30-month contract period
extending over 77 months.
The road was subsequently
re-tendered, and a new contract was awarded on March 14, 2024, with works
resuming on June 22, 2024.
The State House Spokesperson
emphasized that the recent ceremony where Ruto relaunched the road was a formal
event marking the commencement of the newly awarded contract.
"A project launch is often
just a ceremonial event, and it sometimes occurs after works have already
begun, hence the phrase ‘OFFICIAL LAUNCH’. Don’t overly concern yourself with
plaques," he noted.
