State House Spokesman HUSSEIN MOHAMED confirms RUTO is relaunching UHURU’s projects – Look!





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has addressed recent allegations surrounding the launch of the Metembe-Marani-Kegogi-Nyaore Road by President William Ruto during his visit to Kisii County.

The allegations, which have sparked debate on social media, were prominently raised by Lawyer Morara Kebaso, who accused local leaders of misleading the public about the project.

Kebaso, who has been actively verifying government projects across the country, expressed his concerns on social media, stating that local leaders were celebrating President Ruto for launching projects by the former head of state.

"Abagusii leaders were busy simping and praising Ruto like a Lord.

"This is Metembe-Marani-Kegogi-Nyaore Road. Launched in 2016 by Uhuru, launched again juzi when Ruto came to Kisii.

"Those leaders should stop playing with our minds. Which development did the president bring to Kisii? Tell us," Kebaso stated.

In response, Hussein Mohamed provided a detailed explanation of the road's history and the circumstances leading to its recent relaunch by Ruto.

According to Hussein, the 64.6 km road, which crisscrosses Kitutu Chache North and South constituencies in Kisii County, was initially awarded on May 11, 2016, with construction commencing on August 5, 2016, following its launch by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, Hussein clarified that the original contract was mutually terminated on May 16, 2023, due to the contractor's non-performance.

By the time of termination, only 27 km of the road had been completed, despite the 30-month contract period extending over 77 months.

The road was subsequently re-tendered, and a new contract was awarded on March 14, 2024, with works resuming on June 22, 2024.

The State House Spokesperson emphasized that the recent ceremony where Ruto relaunched the road was a formal event marking the commencement of the newly awarded contract.

"A project launch is often just a ceremonial event, and it sometimes occurs after works have already begun, hence the phrase ‘OFFICIAL LAUNCH’. Don’t overly concern yourself with plaques," he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST