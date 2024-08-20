“Mkome RAILA; he is not your age mate,” – ODM leaders tell KALONZO, WAMALWA and KIONI after calling BABA a serial liar





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – ODM leaders have defended Raila Odinga against accusations that he lied about former President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to join President William Ruto’s government.

This is after other Azimio leaders, led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, refuted Raila’s allegations that Uhuru encouraged him to support Ruto to quell the Gen Z protests.

ODM warned Kalonzo, Jeremiah Kioni, and Eugene Wamalwa to stop using Raila as a human shield to cover their party problems.

“As a party, we will not accept any continued attempt to use Raila Odinga as a human shield and any continued attempt to arm-twist him into endorsing anybody at this stage or any continued attempt to use him as an excuse of the failure of leadership in individual constituent parties of Azimio,” Homa Bay Governor Glady’s Wanga stated.

Wanga, who was confirmed as ODM's chairperson, asserted that they are still in the opposition and that their involvement with the Government does not mean they have ceased being in Azimio.

Led by Jubilee’s Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) leader Eugene Wamalwa, the Kalonzo-led faction has dismissed Raila as the leader of the opposition after joining the government.

They questioned how one can oversight a government they are in.

"They warned politicians supporting the Government to stop invoking the name of Uhuru Kenyatta to gain validation from the public.

