This is why Somalia President HASSAN MOHAMUD ‘refused’ to attend RAILA ODINGA’s AU chairmanship bid launch despite RUTO inviting him personally





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - President William Ruto acknowledged the absence of Somalia President Hassan Mohamud from the launch of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission Chairperson bid.

While addressing delegates at State House in Nairobi, Ruto revealed Mohamud's absence from Raila's AUC bid launch was due to unavoidable circumstances, but he wished to be there.

Ruto revealed he received a phone call from the Somali president who informed him that he would not be able to make it to the event.

However, Mohamud despite missing the event, sent an apology and assured Ruto of his full support for Odinga’s bid for the top continental role.

“I had sent an invitation to the Somalia president and he confirmed yesterday that he would not attend," President Ruto revealed.

'He made a call to me and because of issues that went beyond his control, he did not manage to come today but sent his apologies,” the president added.

The event, presided over by Ruto, was attended by three Heads of State from the East African region, including Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, and Salva Kiir of South Sudan.

Others in attendance were; Burundi Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

