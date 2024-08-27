I don’t want to kill my Kenyan brothers; please pull them out of my country – Haiti gang leader BARBECUE begs RUTO one last time





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Haiti’s dreaded gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, alias Barbecue, has once again appealed to President William Ruto to consider his decision of sending Kenyan troops to his country.

Speaking during an interview, Barbecue urged Ruto to withdraw the Kenyan police from Haiti, saying he doesn’t want to kill them since he considers them as brothers.

He claimed the Kenyan officers were his brothers and wished to avoid any confrontation that could result in losses on both sides.

The gang leader went ahead to accuse the Western countries and the Haitian oligarchs of instigating the violence currently being witnessed in Haiti.

According to Barbecue, the firearms used by rival gangs in orchestrating the killings were bought using finances provided by politicians and certain oligarchs whom he claimed were sponsoring the sects to fan political instability in Haiti.

During his 40-minute interview, Barbecue faulted the United States, France, and Canada for using Caricom to impose a government in Haiti solely to protect their own interests.

Cherizier further alleged that the Multinational Security Mission which Kenya is part of would fail just like the previous attempts, claiming dialogue was the only solution to the current crisis.

"When you see a Haitian, it is like you have seen an African. Until you hear me speak, you cannot tell whether I am a Haitian or an African," the gang leader narrated.

"And today, if I have to sleep with the devil to free this country from this system, I am ready to do it," Barbecue added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST