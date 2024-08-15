Ghanaians celebrate as DNA proves male teacher is not the father of his student’s child







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Ghanaians have taken to the streets to celebrate as a DNA test proved a male teacher is not the father of his student’s child.

Eric Dwamena, a Ghanaian teacher who was falsely accused of fathering a student’s child, has been exonerated following a DNA test that confirmed he is not the father.

The accusation made approximately a year ago, led to Dwamena’s arrest and forced him to pay GHC 20,000 under duress to avoid imprisonment.

Throughout the ordeal, Dwamena steadfastly maintained his innocence and pursued justice. He sought help from Oyerepa FM, which facilitated the DNA test that ultimately cleared his name.

The DNA results have sparked widespread jubilation among Dwamena’s supporters, who have taken to social media to celebrate his vindication.

Many are now calling for the return of the money he was coerced into paying and are demanding legal consequences for those who falsely accused him.

