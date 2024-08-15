Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Ghanaians have taken to the
streets to celebrate as a DNA test proved a male teacher is not the father of
his student’s child.
Eric Dwamena, a Ghanaian teacher who was falsely accused of
fathering a student’s child, has been exonerated following a DNA test that
confirmed he is not the father.
The accusation made approximately a year ago, led to
Dwamena’s arrest and forced him to pay GHC 20,000 under duress to avoid
imprisonment.
Throughout the ordeal, Dwamena steadfastly maintained his
innocence and pursued justice. He sought help from Oyerepa FM, which
facilitated the DNA test that ultimately cleared his name.
The DNA results have sparked widespread jubilation among
Dwamena’s supporters, who have taken to social media to celebrate his
vindication.
Many are now calling for the return of the money he was
coerced into paying and are demanding legal consequences for those who falsely
accused him.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians celebrate as DNA proves male teacher is not the father of his student’s child pic.twitter.com/tEreFA1u0D— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 15, 2024
