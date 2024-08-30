This is PASTOR JOSEPH NJUGUNA who killed two people while driving under the influence of alcohol performing alleged miracles - Have you watched the video?





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Pastor Joseph Njuguna of Shekinah Glory Terbancle church lives a double life.

He caused a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two people while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The same pastor has been staging miracles to fool his brainwashed congregants.

Below is a video of the accident that he caused while drunk.

a drunk and reckless Pastor Joseph Njuguna Chege killed some people

The pastor and his girlfriend from Mwimuto are on the run pic.twitter.com/Zp4KANnHX0 — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) August 30, 2024

