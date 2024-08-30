This is PASTOR JOSEPH NJUGUNA who killed two people while driving under the influence of alcohol performing alleged miracles - Have you watched the video?

Friday, August 30, 2024 - Pastor Joseph Njuguna of Shekinah Glory Terbancle church lives a double life.
He caused a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two
people while driving under the influence of alcohol.
The same pastor has been staging miracles to fool his
brainwashed congregants.
See photos of him staging miracles
Below is a video of the accident that he caused while drunk.
a drunk and reckless Pastor Joseph Njuguna Chege killed some people
The pastor and his girlfriend from Mwimuto are on the run pic.twitter.com/Zp4KANnHX0
