This is PASTOR JOSEPH NJUGUNA who killed two people while driving under the influence of alcohol performing alleged miracles - Have you watched the video?

 


Friday, August 30, 2024 - Pastor Joseph Njuguna of Shekinah Glory Terbancle church lives a double life.

He caused a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two people while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The same pastor has been staging miracles to fool his brainwashed congregants.

See photos of him staging miracles








Below is a video of the accident that he caused while drunk.

