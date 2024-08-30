Lavish lifestyle of PASTOR JOSEPH NJUGUNA who killed two people while driving under the influence of alcohol (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Pastor Joseph Njuguna of Shekinah Glory Tabernacle Church is trending after he caused a fatal accident that resulted in the death of two people while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The rogue Man of God lives a flamboyant lifestyle funded by his brainwashed followers.

He is always globetrotting aboard business-class planes.

See photos of his lavish lifestyle and a video of the fatal accident that he caused while drunk.





























Please share this widely



a drunk and reckless Pastor Joseph Njuguna Chege killed some people

The pastor and his girlfriend from Mwimuto are on the run pic.twitter.com/Zp4KANnHX0 — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) August 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.