Latest video of renowned Kenyan singer AMANI sparks reactions! Age has caught up with her - She is now a Pastor.





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Veteran Kenyan singer Cecily Wairimu alias Amani has resurfaced after disappearing from the limelight for a long time.

When Amani was a force to reckon with in the music industry, she used to give men sleepless nights.

Whenever she stepped on stage and danced, men would go wild.

However, age seems to have caught up with her.

Amani is now a pastor after quitting secular music.

Watch her latest video that has sparked reactions.

Do you remember Amani the musician who made us dance when we were young? pic.twitter.com/02LN6FIWUj — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 30, 2024

