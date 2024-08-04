Singer ADELE pauses Munich concert performance to watch women's 100m final







Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Adele's passion for the Olympics is shining bright as she put her entire concert on hold to catch a thrilling 11-second race.

The singer-songwriter was performing in Munich, Germany, on Saturday when she interrupted her show to watch the women's 100-meter final, broadcasting it on the stadium's massive screens.

As the race began, a hush fell over the crowd, eagerly watching as Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia claimed the gold medal. U.S. stars Sha'carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively. The entire event took just under 11 seconds, but it was enough to captivate Adele and her audience.

After the race, Adele seamlessly transitioned back to her performance, but it was clear that the Paris Olympics were on her mind—a sentiment shared by many of her celebrity colleagues.

Stars such as Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, Jessica Chastain, Livvy Dunne, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Flavor Flav, and Sarah Jessica Parker have all been spotted in the City of Light, soaking in the Olympic atmosphere.

Adele is scheduled to remain in Munich for a while, performing two shows a week in the German city until the end of the month.