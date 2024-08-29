KIENGEI sets a good example to divorced men as he goes to support his ex-wife’s new business (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Renowned vernacular media personality Benson Gathungu alias Muthee Keingei has visited his ex-wife’s new beauty college to support her.

Taking to his Facebook account, Kiengei shared photos inside the beauty college in Kahawa West and wished his ex-wife Keziah well in her new business venture.

“Made a stopover at Kahawa West to see the progress of Kezz College of Beauty in her new Kahawa branch.

"Keziah Wa Kariuki is ensuring that our young men and women enroll in beauty courses in a classic class which will see us receive the best-molded beauty experts,” he wrote.

Keziah and Kiengei parted ways in 2019 over infidelity.

However, they co-parent amicably even after divorce.

See photos.





