The viral Kenyan police officer with dreadlocks belongs to a dreaded elite unit - Details emerge (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - A video of a youthful Kenyan police officer with dreadlocks has gone viral and sparked reactions among Kenyans on social media.

The video went viral because Kenyans are not used to seeing police officers with dreadlocks and shaggy hair.

It is now emerging that the cop belongs to the elite Border Patrol Police Unit that is mandated to keep Kenyan borders safe.

The officers in the unit are highly-trained and they are allowed to keep beards and spot trendy hairstyles to blend in during covert operations.

The elite police officers are mostly deployed in the North Eastern region and areas prone to bandits and terrorists.

Watch videos and reactions.

Hi Nyakundi. Please post this and help me ask. What do grooming standards say about Kenyan officers with such type of hairstyle? pic.twitter.com/jJqiFSggST — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 19, 2024

Nyi achaneni na maras. The BPU these ones pic.twitter.com/SgUa3KSAy2 — MASTA1 (@master_kodypo) August 19, 2024













The Kenyan DAILY POST.