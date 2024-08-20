Uasin Gishu Governor JONATHAN BII reveals his next move after his deputy, BAROROT, resigned abruptly





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii has disclosed his next steps following the resignation of his deputy, John Barorot, during an address on Monday, August 19.

Bii hinted that his new deputy might be someone from within the county team.

As for the next steps, the governor hinted that he may choose his new deputy from those close to him, jokingly warning those present.

"I will nominate my deputy after Barorot from among you who are here today, so take care, I might hit on you," Bii stated.

During the announcement of his deputy's resignation, Bii expressed appreciation for Barorot, describing their time working together as historic.

"Before we shake hands to show that we have no problem, let me take this opportunity to thank my immediate former deputy governor because what we have done is historical.

"We will go into history as the first leaders to host the biennial governors conference," Bii stated.

The governor praised the financial strides the county had made under their joint leadership, particularly the successful implementation of the Sisibo Pay financial architecture.

Despite initial skepticism, the system ultimately proved effective, boosting the county's revenue.

