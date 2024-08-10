RAILA is the next AU Chairman whether you like it or not – See who has endorsed his candidature after dropping out of the race





Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is just a heartbeat away from being elected as the next African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

This is after his former rival for the coveted seat and former Somalia Foreign Affairs Minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam pledged her support for Baba after dropping out of the race.

n a statement on X, the former Prime Minister said he met with Fawzia and discussed issues concerning the African continent.

According to Raila, Fawzia offered to support his bid to become the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

“Glad to have discussed key issues regarding our continent with Fawzia Yusuf Adam, former Somalia Foreign Affairs Minister.”

“Grateful for her support in my bid for AUC Chair. Wishing her all the best as she continues to champion Africa’s progress,” said Odinga.

Fawzia was among the individuals who had expressed interest in vying for the AUC chairperson position.

However, the former Somalia Foreign Minister dropped out of the race and was not among the candidates who submitted their bids before the deadline on August 6.

Raila is set to face Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, as Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar.

Kenya formally submitted the requisite documentation for Odinga on Monday, July 29 to the Dean of Eastern Region, Dharmraj Busgeeth.

The AUC chairperson election will be held in January 2025 during the African Union Summit.

The Chairperson of the AU is elected by the assembly once for a renewable four-year term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST