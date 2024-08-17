The drunk Subaru Driver who was involved in a fatal accident at Thindigua was trying to escape after hitting a boda boda rider - His car crashed into trees, rolled and landed in a thicket.





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - It is now emerging that the drunk Subaru driver who died in a fatal accident at Thindigua was trying to escape after hitting a boda boda rider.

He was driving home after a drinking spree at Kentwood Address Club when he hit a boda boda rider.

He lost control of the vehicle while speeding away and crashed into trees before the car rolled and landed in a thicket.

The rider survived with minor injuries while the motorist died on the spot.

See photos of the accident.

