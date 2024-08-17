Siondoki - Watch the moment a motorist refused to give way to a VIP politician despite being intimated with blaring sirens (VIDEO).





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - A motorist refused to give way to a VIP politician who was bullying other motorists with blaring sirens and breaking traffic rules to avoid traffic jam.

In the video, the defiant motorist is heard calling out the politician and telling him to follow traffic rules like other motorists.

“We are all taxpayers. I won’t give way,” he said.

Kenyans on social media have praised the motorist for standing firm even as the politician’s bodyguards tried to intimidate him.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan refuses to pave way for a politician who wanted to avoid traffic!!!

Ati angekuwa na haraka angetoka mapema?

Hii imeenda!! pic.twitter.com/2Sw7MEUAO4 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 16, 2024

