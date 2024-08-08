Planned Parenthood executives allegedly caught discussing sale of fetus body parts in shocking undercover video

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - A pro-life activist released undercover footage Tuesday, August 6, showing Planned Parenthood executives apparently discussing the sale of body parts harvested from late-term fetuses, some of which had been delivered alive and mostly intact.
David Daleiden of the Center for Medical
Progress (CMP), who posed with a colleague as laboratory wholesalers at
the National Abortion Federation’s commercial trade show in 2015, videotaped
two conversations with Dr. Ann Schutt-Ainé, the chief medical officer of
Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, and Tram Nguyen, RN, the branch’s vice president
of abortion access, New York Post reports.
While the CMP has always contended that Daleiden’s videos
revealed illegalities, Planned Parenthood said at the time the initial videos
were released that their staffers were discussing legal, not-for-profit
donation of fetal tissue to research firms.
But Daleiden claims these newly released videos show even more demonstratively that Planned Parenthood’s talking points at the time were false and that staff was engaged in wrongdoing.
“Schutt-Ainé and Nguyen described dismembering the fetuses
after delivery to get around possible violations of the federal partial-birth
abortion law,” Daleiden, who calls himself a citizen journalist, told The Post.
In one conversation, an undercover activist from CMP tells
Nguyen and Schutt-Ainé that “liver is in short demand” and outlines the
competition for fetal organs and cells based on what is “more profitable” for
suppliers.
“You told me about the proposition, and so now every time I
do a D&E [dilation and evacuation abortion], I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s some
lungs, there’s some kidneys,'” Schutt-Ainé is seen telling Nguyen in the video.
Nguyen then apologizes to Daleiden for showing him a
dismembered fetus at a previous site visit and explains that aborted fetuses
are sometimes delivered with one missing limb.
“We just had to hurry up, whereas other days it’s more
intact, where it’s like maybe only like an arm that’s disarticulated,” Nguyen
says.
Later in the video, Nguyen is heard saying: “I’m like,
‘Yeah, I have like a leg for you!’ I’m like, oh s–t, if other people were to
hear me, they’d be like, ‘You are f–king evil.’”
In the second of the two videotaped conversations, Daleiden
asks Schutt-Ainé and Nguyen how to get the most intact late-term aborted
fetuses for organ harvesting.
“A lot of it has to do with dilation of the mother’s cervix,
the opening to the uterus,” Schutt-Ainé says. “Because when you have good
dilation, a cervix that’s either well-dilated and/or just softer and more
pliable, then as you bring the fetus down, you can get more of it out before
disarticulation occurs.”
Typically, it can take three or four “passes” of the forceps
into the birth canal to get the fetus out, Schutt-Ainé says in the second
video.
Nguyen adds: “There are some that are like, I need you to make one more pass, one more pass.”
Schutt-Ainé explains that is to “avoid PBA”.
Nguyen replies: “Yeah, I was like, ‘Uh, getting a
little bit too close!’”
PBA stands for the federal partial-birth abortion law.
Schutt-Ainé further explains that “if I’m doing a
procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the
umbilicus [navel], I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at
the cervix and pull off a leg, or two, so it’s not PBA.
The federal partial-birth abortion law prohibits delivering
a fetus alive past the navel, with intent to take any action after that that
will kill the fetus.
In June 2015, working undercover, CMP emailed Nguyen and
Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast VP of research Melissa Farrell a purported
contract for $750 per fetal liver and $1,600 per pair of fetal liver and
thymus.
The Post viewed the unsealed emails that were produced by
Planned Parenthood as exhibits in the organization’s lawsuit against Daleiden
and CMP in San Francisco federal court
Daleiden faces eight felony charges and possible jail
time in California for making the videos without getting the executives’
permission to film them, as well as “manufacturing” a fake driver’s license in
order to enter Planned Parenthood offices in Houston. A trial date has
tentatively been set for December in San Francisco Superior Court.
According to court documents, Nguyen forwarded the purported
contract to PPGC’s regional medical & surgical services director, Dyann
Santos.
Santos asked, “Do you want to do this?” — to which Nguyen
replied, “Yes ma’am.”
“Planned Parenthood repeatedly told Congress, the courts,
and the public that it had ‘rebuffed’ any opportunity to sell aborted baby body
parts in Texas,” Daleiden told The Post.
0 Comments