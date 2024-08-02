CARDI B pregnant with third child shortly after officially filing for divorce from husband OFFSET







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Cardi B, 31, is pregnant and expecting her third baby

The rapper confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday, August 1.

She shared photos of her baby bump and wrote: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"

"It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she concluded her post.

Cardi's news comes shortly after she filed for divorce for the second time from estranged husband Offset.

Cardi is seeking primary custody of her two older kids, son Wave Set, 2½, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, according to a report from Page Six.