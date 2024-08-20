Don't order me and don’t touch me! Arrogant JIMI WANJIGI tells police officers – Look!





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – Kenyans were treated to some drama yesterday after businessman and politician Jimi Wanjigi arrived at Nairobi Area Regional Police Headquarters for grilling.

This is after Wanjigi clashed with police officers who were ordering him to enter his car as journalists stood by anticipating to interview him.

A seemingly infuriated Wanjigi confronted the officers, clearly displeased by the incident.

"Do not order me and do not touch me. Have respect," Wanjigi told one of the officers.

The police officer kept on pressing the Safina Party leader to enter the vehicle, but Wanjigi stood his ground, saying, "What if I don't enter?"

The officer then later pleaded with Wanjigi before he finally agreed to enter the vehicle.

The businessman had arrived for grilling over alleged funding of the Gen Z-led anti-government protests that rocked the country previously.

Wanjigi has admitted to funding the Gen Zs to destabilize President William Ruto’s government.

