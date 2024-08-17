Standard Media Group issues a statement after one of the staff members threatened to take his own life within the company’s premises over salary delay





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - The Standard Media Group has issued a statement over the viral video of a staff member threatening to take his own life on the company's premises.

The management of the giant media station acknowledged the severe impact that the delay in payments has had on the employees as the company navigates financial challenges.

The management claimed that the immediate needs of the distressed employee were addressed after he threatened to commit suicide and expressed their sincere empathy.

The company assured the staff that their salaries would be cleared and urged them to be patient.

Read the full statement.





