It is over for MALALA as UDA initiates process to expel him from the party for exposing the plot to impeach GACHAGUA

Friday, August 17, 2024 – The tribulations of former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala have taken an ugly turn.
This follows UDA's move to expel him from the party after he revealed the true orchestrators behind the plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In a statement, the UDA Founders
Association Chairperson Joe Khalende disclosed that they will file a
disciplinary action against Malala at the party's Internal Dispute Resolution
Committee to seek his immediate expulsion.
"We, as the founding
members association, will immediately file a disciplinary action against Malala
at the party's Internal Dispute Resolution Committee to seek his immediate
expulsion from the party among other remedial and consequential measures,"
read part of the statement by Khalende.
Khalende noted that the
association consistently questioned the loyalty and temperament of the former
UDA acting secretary general.
"Before he exited the party
under a cloud, Malala had developed a repulsive habit of sowing seeds of hatred
and cultivating division among party leaders for his own parochial
interests," the statement further read.
The association declared its
support for the ruling party as it welcomed the recent leadership changes
within the party.
Malala named National Assembly
Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire as the
people behind the plan to oust Gachagua.
