It is over for MALALA as UDA initiates process to expel him from the party for exposing the plot to impeach GACHAGUA





Friday, August 17, 2024 – The tribulations of former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala have taken an ugly turn.

This follows UDA's move to expel him from the party after he revealed the true orchestrators behind the plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, the UDA Founders Association Chairperson Joe Khalende disclosed that they will file a disciplinary action against Malala at the party's Internal Dispute Resolution Committee to seek his immediate expulsion.

"We, as the founding members association, will immediately file a disciplinary action against Malala at the party's Internal Dispute Resolution Committee to seek his immediate expulsion from the party among other remedial and consequential measures," read part of the statement by Khalende.

Khalende noted that the association consistently questioned the loyalty and temperament of the former UDA acting secretary general.

"Before he exited the party under a cloud, Malala had developed a repulsive habit of sowing seeds of hatred and cultivating division among party leaders for his own parochial interests," the statement further read.

The association declared its support for the ruling party as it welcomed the recent leadership changes within the party.

Malala named National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire as the people behind the plan to oust Gachagua.

