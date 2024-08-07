Chelsea are 'out of race to sign VICTOR OSIMHEN' over £111m price tag as they turn to Spanish-born Nigerian striker SAMU OMORODION







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Premier League club, Chelsea have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli to instead move for Spanish-born Nigerian striker Samu Omorodion.

Mail Sport revealed talks between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are advancing over Omorodion, who is set to cost the Blues a cool £30million despite scoring just nine goals from 35 LaLiga appearances in a loan stint with Alaves.

Chelsea had been heavily linked with a move for Osimhen in recent windows, with a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku plus cash floated.

However, Osimhen's £111m release clause has made it difficult for the deal to be sealed.

With Chelsea moving on from Osimhen, Sky Italy claims that Arsenal could now press ahead with a move for the Napoli marksman.

The report claims the Gunners, along with Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in Saudi Arabia, all hold an interest in Osimhen, who has scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature in a single pre-season game for Napoli under new boss Antonio Conte.

Should Arsenal trigger Osimhen's release clause, it would shatter the club's record transfer fee just 12 months after they signed midfielder Declan Rice for £105m.