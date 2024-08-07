South Africa's Home affairs claims fraud was committed by mother of Miss AS contestant CHIDIMMA VANESSA ADETSHINA







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Miss South Africa Contestant, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has been the subject of controversies due to her nationality. Now, a probe into her citizenship has led to her mother being accused of fraud and identity theft.

The South African Department of Home Affairs on Wednesday, August 7, announced the preliminary findings following an investigation into the citizenship of Chidinma Adetshina.

The investigation began after some social media users called on the organisers of the pageant to disqualify Ms Adetshina as they alleged she is not a citizen of South Africa.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, on Monday 5 August 2024, the organisers of the event sent them a request to verify the citizenship of one contestant, Chidimma Adetshina. They said the request was accompanied by written consent from both Adetshina and her mother.

Announcing its preliminary findings, the Department of Home Affairs said it has found that the mother of Miss SA contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, may have stolen someone's identity.





The statement released on Wednesday night, August 7, reads: "Prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina's mother.

However, the department added that Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother because she was an infant in 2001.

“An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina's mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child,” the department said.

See the full statement below.





