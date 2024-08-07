South Africa's Home affairs claims fraud was committed by mother of Miss AS contestant CHIDIMMA VANESSA ADETSHINA

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Miss South Africa Contestant, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has been the subject of controversies due to her nationality. Now, a probe into her citizenship has led to her mother being accused of fraud and identity theft.
The South African Department of Home Affairs on Wednesday,
August 7, announced the preliminary findings following an investigation into
the citizenship of Chidinma Adetshina.
The investigation began after some social media users called
on the organisers of the pageant to disqualify Ms Adetshina as they alleged she
is not a citizen of South Africa.
According to the Department of Home Affairs, on Monday 5
August 2024, the organisers of the event sent them a request to verify the
citizenship of one contestant, Chidimma Adetshina. They said the request was
accompanied by written consent from both Adetshina and her mother.
Announcing its preliminary findings, the Department of Home Affairs said it has found that the mother of Miss SA contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, may have stolen someone's identity.
The statement released on Wednesday night, August 7, reads:
"Prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft
may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as
Chidimma Adetshina's mother.
However, the department added that Adetshina could not have
participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother because she was an
infant in 2001.
“An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have
been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina's mother,
suffered as a result because she could not register her child,” the department
said.
