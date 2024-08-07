Two men found guilty on all counts in Rapper PnB ROCK's murder trial

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Two men have been found guilty on all counts in the 2022 killing of rapper PnB Rock.
According to Rolling Stone, Freddie Trone, 42, was
found guilty of murder, robbery, and conspiracy for orchestrating the deadly
robbery that killed the rapper born Rakim Allen, at Roscoe’s Chicken &
Waffles in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. Trone sent his 17-year-old son to
rob the rapper and acted as the getaway driver.
During the trial, Trone’s defence claimed he was unaware of
his son's actions and was at Roscoe's to promote his beauty supply shop.
However, the jury rejected this, focusing on the six-minute window during which
Trone allegedly armed his son.
PnB Rock’s fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang, faced
accusations that her social media post led the shooter to their location, but
the jury concluded the post played no role. Sibounheuang testified about PnB
Rock's heroic efforts to save her during the attack.
Jones maintained he had no role in the robbery plot, and his
lawyer argued the case against him was weak. The jury, however, convicted both
defendants.
PnB Rock was shot once in the chest and two times in the
back by an assailant in a ski mask who demanded his jewellery and threatened to
kill the rapper's girlfriend while the two were eating lunch on Sept. 12, 2022,
at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, on West Manchester Avenue.
The Philadelphia-born artist rose to fame in 2016 with his
hit single “Selfish” and achieved crossover success with collaborations like Ed
Sheeran’s “Cross Me.” His death shocked the hip-hop community.
