Two men found guilty on all counts in Rapper PnB ROCK's murder trial







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Two men have been found guilty on all counts in the 2022 killing of rapper PnB Rock.

According to Rolling Stone, Freddie Trone, 42, was found guilty of murder, robbery, and conspiracy for orchestrating the deadly robbery that killed the rapper born Rakim Allen, at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. Trone sent his 17-year-old son to rob the rapper and acted as the getaway driver.

During the trial, Trone’s defence claimed he was unaware of his son's actions and was at Roscoe's to promote his beauty supply shop. However, the jury rejected this, focusing on the six-minute window during which Trone allegedly armed his son.

PnB Rock’s fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang, faced accusations that her social media post led the shooter to their location, but the jury concluded the post played no role. Sibounheuang testified about PnB Rock's heroic efforts to save her during the attack.

Jones maintained he had no role in the robbery plot, and his lawyer argued the case against him was weak. The jury, however, convicted both defendants.

PnB Rock was shot once in the chest and two times in the back by an assailant in a ski mask who demanded his jewellery and threatened to kill the rapper's girlfriend while the two were eating lunch on Sept. 12, 2022, at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, on West Manchester Avenue.

The Philadelphia-born artist rose to fame in 2016 with his hit single “Selfish” and achieved crossover success with collaborations like Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me.” His death shocked the hip-hop community.