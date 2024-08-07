Rapper DRAKE admits 'Too Good' is about tennis star SERENA WILLIAMS







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Drake has confirmed a long-suspected theory about his 2016 hit song "Too Good" featuring Rihanna.

The rapper dropped never-before-seen footage from his studio sessions, including a significant confession about the song's inspiration.

In the video, Drake is seen speaking with his mother, who is off-camera, and admits that the song was written with tennis star Serena Williams in mind. Despite the track's lyrics about being "too good" for a lover, Drake clarifies that the song is both about and for Serena.

"If I'm gonna talk about [women], I'll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they like. So, I know Serena very well and I know that she'll hear it loud and clear," Drake explains in the video.

He adds that he doesn't believe Serena will "hate" him for the song, as it is intended to be lighthearted. During the conversation, Drake's mother playfully reminds him that Serena has moved on, likely referencing her relationship with future husband Alexis Ohanian, which began in 2015.

Drake and Serena's relationship was confirmed after they were spotted kissing at a Cincinnati restaurant. The pair quickly became inseparable, attending events such as New York Fashion Week and various restaurant openings. However, their romance was short-lived, as Serena got engaged to Alexis by the end of 2016.

This new footage offers fans a rare glimpse into Drake's creative process and personal life, shedding light on the real-life inspirations behind his music.

