Singer TAYLOR SWIFT's ex CONOR KENNEDY engaged to Brazilian singer GIULIA BE







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Conor Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has found a new love story, this time with Brazilian singer Giulia Be.

The couple recently got engaged, with Giulia sharing the happy news on social media, calling it the "easiest yes of all time."

Giulia posted a series of affectionate photos, capturing moments of the couple kissing and hugging, and added a heartfelt caption expressing her joy. "I literally can't believe this. I'm dreaming. I love it that we are both sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting. It's perfect," she wrote, clearly over the moon with the proposal.

The engagement ring, a stunning piece from Tiffany & Co., was prominently featured in the photos. Conor and Giulia have been dating for about two years, and Giulia recently moved from Rio de Janeiro to Los Angeles to be closer to her now-fiancé.

Conor, who previously dated pop superstar Taylor Swift in 2012, made headlines when Taylor purchased a house across the street from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port during their relationship. However, the couple eventually broke up, reportedly due to Conor's discomfort with the sudden intensity of their relationship. Fortunately for him, their split didn't result in a breakup song from Taylor.