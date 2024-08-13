JADEN SMITH confirms split from SAB ZADA following PDA with IG model KHLEOPATRE







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Jaden Smith appears to have moved on from his girlfriend, Sab Zada, as he was spotted getting cozy with Instagram model Khleopatre on a yacht in Ibiza. The son of Hollywood star Will Smith was seen in a series of intimate moments with Khleopatre, suggesting the two are more than just friends.

The couple was caught on camera sharing passionate kisses, with Jaden grabbing Khleopatre’s waist and the two looking incredibly comfortable with each other. The pair enjoyed their time both in the water and on the deck, with Jaden even taking photos of Khleopatre as she sunbathed in a tiny black thong bikini.

This comes as a surprise to many, as Jaden was last seen just a week ago with Sab Zada, his girlfriend of three years, during a night out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The sudden shift in Jaden's romantic life has led to speculation that his relationship with Sab may have come to an end.

Jaden and Sab, a model and singer, had been together since 2020, but these latest photos from Ibiza suggest that Jaden might be moving on with a new love interest. Neither Jaden nor Sab has publicly commented on the status of their relationship.