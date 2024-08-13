Actor GEORGE CLOONEY slams QUENTIN TARANTINO over comment about his film career







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - It seems there's some tension brewing between Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino.

The "From Dusk Till Dawn" co-stars might not be collaborating anytime soon after Clooney publicly expressed his frustration with the famed director.

In a candid interview with GQ's September issue, Clooney addressed a recent comment Tarantino made, where the director questioned Clooney's status as a movie star, suggesting that Clooney hadn't had a hit "since the millennium."

The dig didn't sit well with Clooney, who fired back, saying, "And I was like, 'Since the millennium? That's kind of my whole fing career.' So now I’m like, all right, dude, f off."

The moment was particularly awkward as Brad Pitt, another frequent Tarantino collaborator and Clooney's co-star in the upcoming film "Wolfs," was present during the interview. While Pitt didn't add to the conversation, he did laugh in response, leaving his reaction open to interpretation.

Clooney, whose illustrious career includes 2 Oscars, 5 Golden Globes, an AFI Life Achievement Award, and a Kennedy Center Honor, has every reason to defend his impressive resume. Tarantino, also an industry giant with 2 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes, might have been feeling competitive when he made the remark, but Clooney's response shows he's not one to let such comments slide.