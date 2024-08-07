Singer NELLY ‘arrested for ecstasy possession’ in Missouri







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - American singer and rapper, Nelly has been arrested and booked for drug possession after getting pulled over before dawn on Wednesday, August 6.

The 49-year-old artist was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Gaming Division at the Hollywood Casino.

Nelly’s arrest stemmed from a failure-to-appear warrant dating back to 2018 out of Maryland Heights. In addition to the warrant, police found Nelly in possession of four ecstasy pills, a controlled substance, and noted he was driving without insurance. He has since been released.

In his mugshot first obtained by TMZ, the rap music star wore a white T-shirt underneath a black hooded sweatshirt.

Nelly, full name Cornell Haynes II, is currently expecting a baby with his wife singer Ashanti.