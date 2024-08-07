Singer NELLY ‘arrested for ecstasy possession’ in Missouri

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - American singer and rapper, Nelly has been arrested and booked for drug possession after getting pulled over before dawn on Wednesday, August 6.
The 49-year-old artist was taken into custody by the
Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Gaming Division at the Hollywood Casino.
Nelly’s arrest stemmed from a failure-to-appear warrant
dating back to 2018 out of Maryland Heights. In addition to the warrant, police
found Nelly in possession of four ecstasy pills, a controlled substance, and
noted he was driving without insurance. He has since been released.
In his mugshot first obtained by TMZ, the rap music
star wore a white T-shirt underneath a black hooded sweatshirt.
Nelly, full name Cornell Haynes II, is currently
expecting a baby with his wife singer Ashanti.
