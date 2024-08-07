Two arrested for plotting a terrorist attack at TAYLOR SWIFT's show







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Two men have been arrested in Austria for allegedly plotting a terr0r attack at Taylor Swift's upcoming concert in Vienna.

The Vienna State Police confirmed that the suspects, both Austrian citizens, include a 19-year-old who was arrested for planning an attack during one of Taylor Swift's shows this weekend.

Details on the exact nature of the planned attack remain unclear. However, a bomb squad found chemical substances during a raid on the 19-year-old's home, raising concerns about the potential creation of an expl0sive device. Authorities are investigating the materials to determine if they could have been used to manufacture a bomb.

Law enforcement officials have been in communication with the concert organizers, who are likely to inform Taylor Swift's team about the situation. With the concerts expected to draw nearly 85,000 fans each day, security measures are being intensified, and the Vienna Secret Police will be on high alert to ensure safety.

Franz Ruf, Director-General for Public Safety, revealed that the suspects had self-radicalized online. The 19-year-old suspect had reportedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

This thwarted attack comes just weeks after another violent incident involving Taylor Swift's fans. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the UK following a massacre at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop.