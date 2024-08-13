MOSES KURIA takes credit for bringing RAILA into RUTO’s Government – See how he orchestrated the formation of the broad-based Government.

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has taken credit for masterminding the formation of a broad-based government between President William Ruto and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.
Speaking during an interview,
Kuria revealed that he urged Ruto to include Raila Odinga’s ODM in the Cabinet
long before the deadly protests led by Gen Z youth swept across the nation.
According to Kuria, who was one
of the 12 Cabinet Secretaries removed to make space for opposition leaders, he
foresaw potential unrest and advised the president to take preemptive action by
integrating the opposition into the government.
“For the avoidance of doubt,
this issue of inviting the Opposition to the Government—I can largely claim it
to be my idea...It was my idea. Way before Gen Z. I could see some trouble
ahead. I was discussing with the President, look, we need to reform our
politics. And if we have to get out of this, we need to get things out of the
box,” Kuria asserted.
Pressed for more details on his
conversations with President Ruto, Kuria recounted how he personally lobbied
senior Opposition figures, including former Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi,
former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and ODM luminary Oburu Odinga, to take up
Cabinet positions.
“I remember having lunch with
Oburu Odinga to convince him why they should accept the positions. He asked me,
‘Are you not afraid that you will lose your position?’ To which I responded,
‘So be it. It was for the good of the country,’” Kuria stated.
The former Gatundu MP also
revealed that he had been prepared to travel to Dubai to persuade Raila Odinga,
who was abroad at the time, to join Ruto’s government for the sake of the
country.
“I had my ticket in my hand,
ready to go and convince Raila why this was a good idea,” Kuria said,
emphasising the lengths he went to ensure the plan’s success.
Kuria framed his actions as
necessary for the country's future, implying that the decision to incorporate
Opposition members into the government was vital for national stability.
