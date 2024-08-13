MOSES KURIA takes credit for bringing RAILA into RUTO’s Government – See how he orchestrated the formation of the broad-based Government.





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has taken credit for masterminding the formation of a broad-based government between President William Ruto and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria revealed that he urged Ruto to include Raila Odinga’s ODM in the Cabinet long before the deadly protests led by Gen Z youth swept across the nation.

According to Kuria, who was one of the 12 Cabinet Secretaries removed to make space for opposition leaders, he foresaw potential unrest and advised the president to take preemptive action by integrating the opposition into the government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this issue of inviting the Opposition to the Government—I can largely claim it to be my idea...It was my idea. Way before Gen Z. I could see some trouble ahead. I was discussing with the President, look, we need to reform our politics. And if we have to get out of this, we need to get things out of the box,” Kuria asserted.

Pressed for more details on his conversations with President Ruto, Kuria recounted how he personally lobbied senior Opposition figures, including former Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and ODM luminary Oburu Odinga, to take up Cabinet positions.

“I remember having lunch with Oburu Odinga to convince him why they should accept the positions. He asked me, ‘Are you not afraid that you will lose your position?’ To which I responded, ‘So be it. It was for the good of the country,’” Kuria stated.

The former Gatundu MP also revealed that he had been prepared to travel to Dubai to persuade Raila Odinga, who was abroad at the time, to join Ruto’s government for the sake of the country.

“I had my ticket in my hand, ready to go and convince Raila why this was a good idea,” Kuria said, emphasising the lengths he went to ensure the plan’s success.

Kuria framed his actions as necessary for the country's future, implying that the decision to incorporate Opposition members into the government was vital for national stability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST