DCI boss MOHAMED AMINI should be sacked after Kware murder suspect COLLINS JUMAISI escaped from custody – RAILA ODINGA’s man says





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s close confidantes has called for the sacking of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin after murder suspect Collins Jumaisi and 12 others escaped from Gigiri Police Station.

According to preliminary reports, Jumaisi, the main suspect in the murder of 42 women in Nairobi, cut through a wire mesh at the basking bay around 5:30 am on Tuesday morning, leading to their escape.

Some police officers who requested anonymity claimed that the daring escape was an inside job orchestrated by Police Constable Gerald Mutuku.

Reacting to the embarrassing incident that indicted the police force and particularly the DCI, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai called for the resignation of DCI Mohamed Amin over incompetence.

“How does someone escape pale Gigiri? It’s full of Kenyan and foreign security agents. How do you escape from that station with the 4 doors?

"Halafu from the police station compound you walk to Ruaka or what? This doesn’t make sense,” Alai wrote on X.

“The DCI boss should just be sacked or he should resign. Wah! Hii ni Sarakasi. Why was such a murder suspect not in a better facility?” Alai added

