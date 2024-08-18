SHOCK as a KWS officer shoots dead a man at a club in Rongai after instructing revellers to lie down and then takes his own life (VIDEO).

Sunday, August 18, 2024 - A KWS ranger shot himself dead on Saturday morning after killing a man in Rongai Town.
The deceased
ranger is said to have stormed a nightclub in Rongai in the wee hours of
Saturday morning and shot the person dead before taking his life.
He entered
the club and ordered it closed before instructing everyone who was inside to
lie down and cover their faces during which he shot one person dead.
"He
proceeded to shoot one person three times in the back and on the head and
directed that everyone remain in that position till morning," a police
report stated.
Sources aware of the tragedy said the
ranger had a confrontation with the deceased on Friday around 8pm.
He is said
to have left the club and later returned armed and shot the deceased.
He fled
the scene on a motorbike and went to his house where he shot himself dead.
It was established that the officer was on guard duties within the
Central Workshop at the time he committed the offense.
At his house, police recovered a magazine containing 20 live bullets.
Watch the report courtesy of Citizen TV here Link>>
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments