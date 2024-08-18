SHAME as RUTO’s ally, JACKSON MANDAGO, grabs part of Eldoret Airstrip and plants wheat and maize (VIDEO).





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Uasin Gishu Senator and Ruto’s ally, Jackson Mandago, has reportedly grabbed part of Eldoret Airstrip and planted maize and wheat.

Lawyer Morara Kebaso visited the airstrip and took a video of the acres of land that Mandago had grabbed.

He was informed by boda boda riders in the area that the land had been ploughed by tractors belonging to Eldoret Prison.

Mandago makes millions of shillings after supplying maize and wheat to the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Morara called out President Ruto for allowing politicians close to him to grab public land.

Watch video.

Nimefika Eldoret Airstrip mahali waheshimiwa wamelima maindi na ngano. William Ruto should instruct ministry of lands to give the youthof Kenya public land for farming the same way waheshimiwa wanapata pic.twitter.com/2F9toAcSww — Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) August 17, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.