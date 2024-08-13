Publicity Stunts? Watch the moment RUTO gifted a mother in Kirinyaga Ksh 50,000 for naming her son after him - The boy is called RUTO MAINA (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Last week, President William Ruto went to Kirinyaga County for a development tour, where he walked in a village while interacting with the residents.

The residents stood on the roadside to greet him and as he was walking by, he approached a woman who was holding a baby and shook her hand.

He asked the baby’s name and the woman told him that the boy is called Ruto Maina.

"Habari yako mama. Anaitwa nani huyu muungwana,’’ Ruto was heard asking the woman.

"Anaitwa Ruto Maina,’’ the woman responded.

Ruto ordered one of his handlers to give the woman Ksh 50,000 and smiled as he walked away.

Watch the video.

Conmen and Conwomen at every conner of Murimaaa. Ati Ruto Maina



Uhuru Kenyata. Thika Road pic.twitter.com/mPqPThZJ2u — Wairimu George (@WairimuGeorge11) August 13, 2024

