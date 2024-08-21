Education PS BEATRICE INYANGALA struggles to justify why students from poor families will pay more in the new university funding model which has caused uproar





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala had a rough time explaining the parameters the government relied on in the newly unveiled education funding model which has caused an uproar.

While appearing in the National Assembly, the PS was put on the test to explain the funding after an uproar from Kenyans, a majority of whom complained of ending up in bands 4 and 5 despite having less household income.

Over the last week, parents complained that their children had been placed in a band where they are expected to pay Ksh67,000 fees and above which falls in the top two bands.

Inyangala admitted that a majority of the students landed in Band 4 or Band 5 since the high school they attended was a classifying parameter and yet the majority attended national schools where school fees topped Ksh53,000.

She further noted that the University Fund relied on data entered by the students and noted that some, who attended top schools under external help such as harambees were afraid to make the declaration while making the applications.

"Without reliable data on income, it is very difficult for us to use income precisely to predict for the time being. However, I have data here from the National Examination Council for the results of the students who are now joining University," she explained.

"According to this data, 84.8 per cent of the students who scored C+ (plus) and above studied in national schools. We can see that this admission is skewed towards national schools."

"In these national schools, students were paying Ksh53,000 minimum and we also know there are other levies. Some of these students also studied in private schools," Inyangala added.

She further noted that despite the flawed parameter, the affected students had failed to demonstrate that they come from needy families hence making it difficult for the institution to determine the correct cluster to classify them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST