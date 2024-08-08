Shock as it emerges that DP GACHAGUA is planning to dump RUTO ahead of 2027 – Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI spills the beans.





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has dropped a bombshell regarding his acrimonious fallout with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking yesterday, Wamumbi claimed that DP Gachagua asked him to attack President William Ruto since he was planning to dump Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Besides, the DP also asked him to start looking for allies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

However, the UDA legislator noted that he told Gachagua that the move was wrong and asked him to support the Ruto government until 2032.

“You were told to insult the former president, and you did it, you even insulted his mother.

"You told me we fight the sitting president, and we start looking for friends we form ours in 2027.”

“I told you it is not right, I told you the right thing is to support the government and work for our people first until 2032.

"I told you the urgent thing is to finish all the stalled projects. Who did the right thing?” Wamumbi posed.

The first-term MP’s allegations come weeks after he revealed that there was a rift between him and Gachagua.

MP Wamumbi pointed out that their fallout was not about the re-opening of closed bars in Karatina town.

